NCAA waiver will help football teams replace transfers

Looking to address the growing number of transfers, the NCAA Division I Council approved a one-year waiver Tuesday that will allow college football teams to sign up to seven players to replace those that leave.

Current NCAA rules state a team can sign no more than 25 players to a scholarship in any year. That includes incoming high school prospects and college transfers. The waiver will allow teams to sign 25 players, plus as many as seven transfers — not high school players — to replace those who transfer out in the first term.