Week 1

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, NONKICKERS TD Rus Rec Ret X2 Pts
Cook, Min 2 2 0 0 2 16
Thielen, Min 2 0 2 0 1 14
Adams, GB 2 0 2 0 0 12
Barber, Was 2 2 0 0 0 12
Carson, Sea 2 0 2 0 0 12
McCaffrey, Car 2 2 0 0 0 12
Ridley, Atl 2 0 2 0 0 12
Anderson, Car 1 0 1 0 1 8
Ertz, Phi 1 0 1 0 0 6
Goedert, Phi 1 0 1 0 0 6
Graham, Chi 1 0 1 0 0 6
Gurley, Atl 1 1 0 0 0 6
Hockenson, Det 1 0 1 0 0 6
Hyde, Sea 1 1 0 0 0 6
Jones, GB 1 1 0 0 0 6
Lazard, GB 1 0 1 0 0 6
Metcalf, Sea 1 0 1 0 0 6
Miller, Chi 1 0 1 0 0 6
Olsen, Sea 1 0 1 0 0 6
Swift, Det 1 1 0 0 0 6
Thomas, Was 1 0 1 0 0 6
Valdes-Scantling, GB 1 0 1 0 0 6
Wims, Chi 1 0 1 0 0 6
Bridgewater, Car 0 0 0 0 1 2
Cousins, Min 0 0 0 0 1 2

___

LEADING SCORERS
SCORING, KICKERS PAT FG Lg Pts
Crosby, GB 5/5 2/2 43 11
Prater, Det 2/2 3/4 44 11
Slye, Car 1/2 3/3 47 10
Hopkins, Was 3/3 2/3 40 9
Santos, Chi 3/3 2/2 35 9
Myers, Sea 5/5 1/1 42 8
Koo, Atl 1/2 2/2 49 7
Elliott, Phi 2/2 1/2 38 5
Bailey, Min 1/1 1/1 35 4

___

LEADING PASSERS
Pct Avg Pct Pct Rating
Att Comp Comp Yds Gain TD TD Long Int Int Points
Wilson, Sea 35 31 88.6 322 9.2 4 11.4 38t 0 0.0 143.1
Rodgers, GB 44 32 72.7 364 8.27 4 9.1 45t 0 0.0 127.5
Cousins, Min 25 19 76.0 259 10.36 2 8.0 37t 1 4.0 118.6
Trubisky, Chi 36 20 55.6 242 6.72 3 8.3 27t 0 0.0 104.2
Bridgewater, Car 34 22 64.7 270 7.94 1 2.9 75t 0 0.0 98.9
Ryan, Atl 54 37 68.5 450 8.33 2 3.7 44 1 1.9 98.5
Haskins, Was 31 17 54.8 178 5.74 1 3.2 21 0 0.0 82.5
Stafford, Det 42 24 57.1 297 7.07 1 2.4 32 1 2.4 77.2
Wentz, Phi 42 24 57.1 270 6.43 2 4.8 55 2 4.8 72.5

___

LEADING PASS RECEIVERS
RECEPTIONS No Yds Avg Long TD
Adams, GB 14 156 11.1 40 2
Gage, Atl 9 114 12.7 24 0
J.Jones, Atl 9 157 17.4 44 0
Ridley, Atl 9 130 14.4 22 2
Goedert, Phi 8 101 12.6 34t 1
Lockett, Sea 8 92 11.5 20 0
Anderson, Car 6 115 19.2 75t 1
Carson, Sea 6 45 7.5 19t 2
Thielen, Min 6 110 18.3 37t 2
Amendola, Det 5 81 16.2 32 0
Hockenson, Det 5 56 11.2 24 1
McLaurin, Was 5 61 12.2 21 0
Robinson, Chi 5 74 14.8 22 0
Samuel, Car 5 38 7.6 19 0
Ward, Phi 5 31 6.2 11 0
11 tied 4 10 2.5 6 0

___

YARDS Yds No Avg Long TD
J.Jones, Atl 157 9 17.4 44 0
Adams, GB 156 14 11.1 40 2
Ridley, Atl 130 9 14.4 22 2
Anderson, Car 115 6 19.2 75t 1
Gage, Atl 114 9 12.7 24 0
Thielen, Min 110 6 18.3 37t 2
Goedert, Phi 101 8 12.6 34t 1
Valdes-Scantling, GB 96 4 24.0 45t 1
Metcalf, Sea 95 4 23.8 38t 1
Lockett, Sea 92 8 11.5 20 0
Amendola, Det 81 5 16.2 32 0
Miller, Chi 76 4 19.0 27t 1
Robinson, Chi 74 5 14.8 22 0
Lazard, GB 63 4 15.8 38 1
McLaurin, Was 61 5 12.2 21 0
Hockenson, Det 56 5 11.2 24 1
O.Johnson, Min 56 3 18.7 29 0

___

LEADING RUSHERS
Att Yards Avg Long TD
McCaffrey, Car 23 96 4.2 15 2
Peterson, Det 14 93 6.6 21 0
Jones, GB 16 66 4.1 15 1
Montgomery, Chi 13 64 4.9 10 0
Gurley, Atl 14 56 4.0 15 1
Cook, Min 12 50 4.2 12 2
Cohen, Chi 7 41 5.9 16 0
Gibson, Was 9 36 4.0 20 0
Scott, Phi 9 35 3.9 13 0
Barber, Was 17 29 1.7 8 2
Hyde, Sea 7 23 3.3 9 1
Williams, GB 7 21 3.0 5 0
Haskins, Was 7 17 2.4 19 0
K.Johnson, Det 7 14 2.0 5 0

___

TOTAL YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE
Total Rush Rec
J.Jones, Atl 157 0 157
Adams, GB 156 0 156
McCaffrey, Car 134 96 38
Ridley, Atl 129 -1 130
Anderson, Car 115 0 115
Gage, Atl 114 0 114
Peterson, Det 114 93 21
Thielen, Min 110 0 110
Goedert, Phi 101 0 101
Valdes-Scantling, GB 96 0 96
Metcalf, Sea 95 0 95
Lockett, Sea 92 0 92
Lazard, GB 82 19 63
Amendola, Det 81 0 81
Mattison, Min 80 50 30
Jones, GB 76 66 10
Miller, Chi 76 0 76
Montgomery, Chi 74 64 10
Robinson, Chi 73 -1 74
Carson, Sea 66 21 45
McLaurin, Was 61 0 61
Gurley, Atl 57 56 1
Hockenson, Det 56 0 56
O.Johnson, Min 56 0 56
M.Jones, Det 55 0 55
Reagor, Phi 55 0 55
Moore, Car 54 0 54
Scott, Phi 54 35 19
S.Sims, Was 50 0 50
Cook, Min 48 50 -2
Cohen, Chi 47 41 6
D.Jackson, Phi 46 0 46
Ervin, GB 44 38 6
Gibson, Was 44 36 8
Cephus, Det 43 0 43
Samuel, Car 43 5 38
Williams, GB 42 21 21
Dav.Moore, Sea 40 12 28
Hurst, Atl 38 0 38
Mooney, Chi 38 0 38

___

LEADING PUNTERS
Ret In Net
No Yds Lg Avg TB Blk Ret Yds 20 Avg
Johnston, Phi 5 268 62 53.6 0 0 5 17 3 50.2
Fox, Det 4 197 55 49.3 0 0 1 0 2 49.3
Dickson, Sea 4 191 53 47.8 0 0 1 8 2 45.8
Way, Was 7 329 51 47.0 0 0 3 14 2 45.0
O'Donnell, Chi 5 213 55 42.6 0 0 1 16 2 39.4

___

PUNT RETURN LEADERS
No Yards Avg Long TD
Cooper, Car 2 29 14.5 19 0
S.Sims, Was 5 17 3.4 11 0
Reagor, Phi 2 6 3.0 6 0

___

KICKOFF RETURN LEADERS
No YARDS Avg Long TD
Patterson, Chi 3 110 36.7 45 0
Agnew, Det 2 66 33.0 35 0
Osborn, Min 2 64 32.0 38 0
Cooper, Car 4 109 27.3 38 0
Homer, Sea 2 43 21.5 24 0

___

INTERCEPTION LEADERS
Int Yds Long TD
Moreland, Was 1 32 32 0
Fuller, Chi 1 5 5 0
Diggs, Sea 1 0 0 0
Moreau, Was 1 0 0 0
Alexander, GB 1 -4 -4 0

___

LEADERS IN SACKS
Sacks
Kerrigan, Was 2.0
Ioannidis, Was 1.5
Jarrett, Atl 1.5
Young, Was 1.5
Adams, Sea 1.0
Alexander, GB 1.0
Bostic, Was 1.0
Flowers, Det 1.0
Hicks, Chi 1.0
Mayowa, Sea 1.0
McKinley, Atl 1.0
Z.Smith, GB 1.0
Sweat, Phi 1.0
Sweat, Was 1.0
Allen, Was 0.5
Avery, Phi 0.5
Curry, Phi 0.5
Fowler, Atl 0.5
McGill, Phi 0.5
Payne, Was 0.5
Riley, Phi 0.5
147 tied 0.0

___