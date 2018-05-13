NFL Calendar

May 21-23 — Spring league meeting, Atlanta.

July 16 — Deadline for any club that designated franchise player to sign that player to a multiyear contract or extension.

Aug. 2 — Hall of Fame game, Chicago vs. Baltimore at Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 5 — Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 9-13 — First weekend of preseason.

Sept. 1 — Final cutdown to 53-man roster.

Sept. 6 — Regular season opens: Atlanta at Philadelphia.

Sept. 9-10 — First weekend of regular season.

