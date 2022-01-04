NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 18

NFL Playoff Scenarios entering Week 18: AFC CLINCHED (5 of 7): \u2014 Cincinnati Bengals \u2013 AFC North division title \u2014 Kansas City Chiefs \u2013 AFC West division title \u2014 Tennessee Titans \u2013 AFC South division title \u2014 Buffalo Bills \u2013 playoff berth \u2014 New England Patriots \u2013 playoff berth BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-8) (vs. Pittsburgh (8-7-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS) Baltimore clinches playoff berth with: 1. BAL win + LAC loss + IND loss + MIA loss or tie BUFFALO BILLS (10-6) (vs. New York Jets (4-12), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS) Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with: 1. BUF win OR 2. NE loss OR 3. BUF tie + NE tie CINCINNATI BENGALS (10-6) (at Cleveland (7-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX) Cincinnati clinches AFC\u2019s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with: 1. CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + NE loss or tie OR 2. CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + BUF win INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-7) (at Jacksonville (2-14), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS) Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with: 1. IND win or tie OR 2. LAC loss + BAL-PIT tie OR 3. LAC loss + PIT loss + MIA win KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-5) (at Denver (7-9), Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, ESPN\/ABC) Kansas City clinches AFC\u2019s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with: 1. KC win + TEN loss or tie OR 2. KC tie + TEN loss LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (9-7) (vs. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Las Vegas clinches playoff berth with: 1. LV win OR 2. LV tie + IND loss OR 3. IND loss + PIT loss or tie LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (9-7) (at Las Vegas (9-7), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Los Angeles Rams clinch playoff berth with: 1. LAC win or tie NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-6) (at Miami (8-8), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS) New England clinches AFC\u2019s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with: 1. NE win + BUF loss or tie + KC loss + TEN loss New England clinches AFC East division title with: 1. NE win + BUF loss or tie OR 2. NE tie + BUF loss PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-7-1) (at Baltimore (8-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS) Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with: 1. PIT win + IND loss + LV-LAC game does not end in a tie TENNESSEE TITANS (11-5) (at Houston (4-12), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS) Tennessee clinches AFC\u2019s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with: 1. TEN win OR 2. TEN tie + KC loss or tie OR 3. KC loss + CIN loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR 4. KC loss + CIN loss or tie + BUF win NFC CLINCHED (6 of 7): \u2014 Green Bay Packers \u2013 NFC North division title, No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage \u2014 Dallas Cowboys \u2013 NFC East division title \u2014 Tampa Bay Buccaneers \u2013 NFC South division title \u2014 Arizona Cardinals \u2013 playoff berth \u2014 Los Angeles Rams \u2013 playoff berth \u2014 Philadelphia Eagles \u2013 playoff berth ARIZONA CARDINALS (11-5) (vs. Seattle (6-10), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX) Arizona clinches NFC West division title with: 1. ARI win + LAR loss LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-4) (vs. San Francisco (9-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX) Los Angeles Rams clinch NFC West division title with: 1. LAR win or tie OR 2. ARI loss or tie NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8-8) (at Atlanta (7-9), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX) New Orleans clinches playoff berth with: 1. NO win + SF loss SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (9-7) (at Los Angeles Rams (12-4), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX) San Francisco clinches playoff berth with: 1. SF win or tie OR 2. NO loss or tie ___ More AP NFL coverage: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/NFL and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_NFL