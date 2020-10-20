https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/NFL-Redzone-15660787.php
NFL Redzone
Recommended Video:
WEEK 6
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Tennessee
|23
|131
|18
|78.3
|3
|21
|91.3
|Cleveland
|20
|116
|15
|75.0
|4
|19
|95.0
|Buffalo
|23
|126
|17
|73.9
|3
|20
|87.0
|Kansas City
|23
|130
|16
|69.6
|7
|23
|100.0
|L.A. Chargers
|13
|73
|9
|69.2
|4
|13
|100.0
|Las Vegas
|20
|108
|13
|65.0
|6
|19
|95.0
|Pittsburgh
|20
|99
|13
|65.0
|5
|18
|90.0
|Houston
|17
|89
|11
|64.7
|5
|16
|94.1
|Baltimore
|19
|96
|12
|63.2
|4
|16
|84.2
|Jacksonville
|23
|109
|14
|60.9
|5
|19
|82.6
|Miami
|26
|132
|15
|57.7
|8
|23
|88.5
|New England
|20
|89
|11
|55.0
|5
|16
|80.0
|Indianapolis
|23
|108
|12
|52.2
|8
|20
|87.0
|Cincinnati
|17
|77
|8
|47.1
|7
|15
|88.2
|Denver
|15
|57
|6
|40.0
|5
|11
|73.3
|N.Y. Jets
|13
|42
|3
|23.1
|7
|10
|76.9
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|L.A. Chargers
|17
|78
|8
|47.1
|8
|16
|94.1
|New England
|14
|64
|7
|50.0
|5
|12
|85.7
|Denver
|16
|67
|8
|50.0
|7
|15
|93.8
|Houston
|28
|133
|16
|57.1
|7
|23
|82.1
|Pittsburgh
|13
|65
|8
|61.5
|3
|11
|84.6
|Jacksonville
|26
|132
|16
|61.5
|7
|23
|88.5
|N.Y. Jets
|24
|117
|15
|62.5
|4
|19
|79.2
|Indianapolis
|15
|84
|10
|66.7
|4
|14
|93.3
|Kansas City
|18
|91
|12
|66.7
|3
|15
|83.3
|Cincinnati
|21
|115
|14
|66.7
|6
|20
|95.2
|Cleveland
|24
|131
|16
|66.7
|6
|22
|91.7
|Las Vegas
|22
|124
|15
|68.2
|7
|22
|100.0
|Buffalo
|26
|148
|18
|69.2
|7
|25
|96.2
|Miami
|18
|93
|13
|72.2
|1
|14
|77.8
|Baltimore
|13
|75
|10
|76.9
|2
|12
|92.3
|Tennessee
|16
|96
|14
|87.5
|1
|15
|93.8
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Seattle
|18
|111
|16
|88.9
|0
|16
|88.9
|Arizona
|20
|123
|16
|80.0
|4
|20
|100.0
|Tampa Bay
|22
|132
|17
|77.3
|5
|22
|100.0
|Minnesota
|20
|116
|15
|75.0
|3
|18
|90.0
|Philadelphia
|15
|91
|11
|73.3
|4
|15
|100.0
|Green Bay
|21
|110
|14
|66.7
|4
|18
|85.7
|New Orleans
|21
|116
|14
|66.7
|6
|20
|95.2
|San Francisco
|21
|108
|14
|66.7
|4
|18
|85.7
|Washington
|17
|84
|11
|64.7
|3
|14
|82.4
|Dallas
|22
|113
|14
|63.6
|5
|19
|86.4
|Detroit
|23
|120
|14
|60.9
|7
|21
|91.3
|L.A. Rams
|23
|117
|14
|60.9
|7
|21
|91.3
|Atlanta
|20
|93
|11
|55.0
|7
|18
|90.0
|Chicago
|19
|94
|10
|52.6
|8
|18
|94.7
|Carolina
|23
|108
|11
|47.8
|11
|22
|95.7
|N.Y. Giants
|16
|52
|4
|25.0
|8
|12
|75.0
___
|Poss
|Pts
|TD
|TD%
|FG
|Score
|Score%
|Chicago
|22
|91
|8
|36.4
|12
|20
|90.9
|Arizona
|24
|96
|10
|41.7
|9
|19
|79.2
|San Francisco
|15
|70
|7
|46.7
|7
|14
|93.3
|Minnesota
|23
|106
|12
|52.2
|8
|20
|87.0
|Washington
|20
|100
|11
|55.0
|8
|19
|95.0
|Tampa Bay
|17
|82
|10
|58.8
|4
|14
|82.4
|N.Y. Giants
|22
|116
|13
|59.1
|9
|22
|100.0
|Carolina
|19
|101
|12
|63.2
|6
|18
|94.7
|L.A. Rams
|19
|98
|12
|63.2
|5
|17
|89.5
|Seattle
|17
|82
|11
|64.7
|3
|14
|82.4
|Detroit
|21
|109
|14
|66.7
|4
|18
|85.7
|Dallas
|24
|133
|16
|66.7
|7
|23
|95.8
|Philadelphia
|22
|119
|16
|72.7
|3
|19
|86.4
|Atlanta
|23
|126
|17
|73.9
|3
|20
|87.0
|Green Bay
|17
|104
|13
|76.5
|4
|17
|100.0
|New Orleans
|20
|124
|17
|85.0
|2
|19
|95.0
___
View Comments