https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/NFL-Top-Performers-Passing-15559477.php NFL Top Performers-Passing Published 10:03 am EDT, Friday, September 11, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 Milford police: Man had gun without permit, knife, billy club in vehicle 2 Fairfield police: DNA used to arrest suspect in 2019 crimes 3 Masks on, high school students show up for class at Ludlowe 4 Stillmeadow School in Stamford closed Friday due to coronavirus case 5 ‘Really big’ food drive set for Saturday in Fairfield 6 Revenues jump for Stamford furniture maker Lovesac in Q2 7 Tommy Hilfiger puts Greenwich estate up for sale at $47.5 million View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.