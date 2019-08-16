NFL conditionally reinstates Patriots WR Josh Gordon

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has conditionally reinstated Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Commissioner Roger Goodell notified Gordon on Friday that on Sunday, Gordon can rejoin the team for meetings and conditioning and individual workouts. After that, according to a league statement, "Subject to appropriate progress on clinical care and other arrangements, he will be permitted to participate in team activities, including practice."

But Gordon is barred from next Thursday's game because of a lack of sufficient conditioning and practice time.

Gordon had been suspended indefinitely since December 2018 for violations of the league's substance abuse policy.

New England has been struck by a series of injuries at the position this preseason. But there are no guarantees Gordon can help the team given his history of suspensions.

