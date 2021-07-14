Police: NFL's Richard Sherman tried to break in at in-laws' GENE JOHNSON, Associated Press July 14, 2021 Updated: July 14, 2021 7:52 p.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he crashed his SUV in a suburban Seattle construction zone, tried to break in to his in-laws' home and then fought with officers, who used a police dog to apprehend him.
Sherman was booked into jail in Seattle on suspicion of resisting arrest, malicious mischief and residential burglary. The burglary charge is a felony that includes a domestic violence component because it was the home of relatives. Sherman did not enter the home, strike or try to hit any family members, authorities said.