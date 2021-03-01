Skip to main content
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Monday, March 1, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 23 14 26 40 3 12 6 0 3 89 15.7
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 23 10 24 34 15 6 5 1 4 64 15.6
Patrick Kane Chicago 23 11 23 34 9 12 2 0 1 82 13.4
Mitchell Marner Toronto 22 10 22 32 18 12 0 0 2 57 17.5
Auston Matthews Toronto 20 18 13 31 10 4 7 0 6 82 22.0
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 20 11 17 28 1 6 2 0 2 44 25.0
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 18 10 15 25 8 6 7 0 0 42 23.8
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 21 10 15 25 0 4 3 0 0 42 23.8
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 19 11 14 25 8 2 3 0 3 65 16.9
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 20 8 16 24 3 12 3 0 1 29 27.6
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 20 4 19 23 4 4 1 0 1 43 9.3
Brad Marchand Boston 19 10 13 23 8 10 2 1 1 46 21.7
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 20 11 11 22 13 7 3 0 3 70 15.7
Brock Boeser Vancouver 24 12 10 22 -4 10 3 1 1 60 20.0
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 24 2 19 21 -14 8 0 0 0 59 3.4
David Perron St. Louis 21 6 15 21 2 14 2 0 2 55 10.9
Aleksander Barkov Florida 20 8 13 21 6 4 2 0 1 73 11.0
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 17 5 15 20 6 2 2 0 0 70 7.1
Johnny Gaudreau Calgary 22 9 11 20 2 4 4 0 3 46 19.6
Joe Pavelski Dallas 16 10 10 20 5 6 8 0 2 37 27.0
