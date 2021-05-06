Skip to main content
Sports

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Thursday, May 6, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 51 31 62 93 26 18 9 0 10 182 17.0
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 51 26 49 75 32 20 11 1 7 150 17.3
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 47 20 45 65 22 37 8 0 2 204 9.8
Patrick Kane Chicago 53 15 49 64 -7 14 3 0 3 180 8.3
Mitchell Marner Toronto 52 18 46 64 21 18 0 0 4 150 12.0
Brad Marchand Boston 50 27 36 63 23 46 3 4 5 133 20.3
Auston Matthews Toronto 48 39 24 63 21 10 10 0 12 206 18.9
Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 53 23 37 60 7 26 5 1 5 156 14.7
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 54 19 40 59 10 26 5 0 1 118 16.1
Mark Stone Vegas 51 21 38 59 26 26 6 1 8 90 23.3
Mikko Rantanen Colorado 47 29 30 59 25 30 8 0 7 161 18.0
Artemi Panarin N.Y. Rangers 42 17 41 58 14 6 5 0 1 106 16.0
Sebastian Aho Carolina 53 24 33 57 20 30 7 3 7 138 17.4
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 52 19 37 56 -10 12 4 0 4 113 16.8
Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 54 23 33 56 6 28 6 0 7 135 17.0
Aleksander Barkov Florida 48 26 30 56 11 14 7 1 6 172 15.1
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 53 15 38 53 1 14 5 0 0 87 17.2
Max Pacioretty Vegas 48 24 27 51 20 14 6 0 6 174 13.8
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 49 28 23 51 2 12 8 1 5 148 18.9
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 51 13 37 50 -2 10 3 0 4 113 11.5
More for you