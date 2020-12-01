Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TEXAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 12 1-4 0-0 0-6 0 5 2
Sims 14 1-5 6-8 1-7 0 4 8
Coleman 35 6-11 2-2 1-2 3 3 16
A.Jones 25 5-16 0-0 0-2 2 3 12
Ramey 35 3-11 6-6 0-3 2 2 13
Cunningham 31 2-3 0-0 3-11 4 2 6
Hamm 20 2-4 0-0 2-7 0 1 4
K.Jones 13 2-2 0-0 3-5 2 5 4
Liddell 12 0-1 1-3 1-2 0 3 1
Williams 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 22-57 15-19 11-45 13 28 66

Percentages: FG .386, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Cunningham 2-3, Coleman 2-5, A.Jones 2-10, Ramey 1-3, Liddell 0-1, Brown 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Liddell, Sims).

Turnovers: 14 (Coleman 4, Brown 3, A.Jones 2, Sims 2, Cunningham, Ramey, Williams).

Steals: 6 (Cunningham 3, Coleman 2, A.Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
INDIANA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jackson-Davis 28 5-12 7-9 2-4 0 3 17
Thompson 31 1-5 2-4 2-6 1 2 4
Durham 27 2-7 4-5 0-2 2 1 8
Franklin 30 2-7 1-2 1-7 1 0 6
Phinisee 17 0-4 3-4 0-2 1 3 3
Galloway 21 0-3 2-2 1-5 0 2 2
Hunter 18 1-4 1-3 0-1 0 2 4
Lander 16 0-4 0-0 0-0 1 4 0
Leal 8 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Geronimo 4 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 11-46 20-29 6-29 6 18 44

Percentages: FG .239, FT .690.

3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (Hunter 1-2, Franklin 1-4, Galloway 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Lander 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Thompson 2, Galloway, Jackson-Davis).

Turnovers: 13 (Jackson-Davis 5, Thompson 3, Galloway 2, Geronimo, Hunter, Lander).

Steals: 2 (Jackson-Davis, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: coach Archie Miller, 10:38 second.

Texas 31 35 66
Indiana 19 25 44

