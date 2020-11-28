NO. 5 IOWA 103, SOUTHERN U. 76
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTHERN U.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burns
|18
|3-8
|4-4
|2-2
|0
|4
|10
|Parker
|19
|3-4
|2-2
|3-8
|1
|4
|8
|Lee
|25
|4-7
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|3
|11
|Saddler
|31
|4-10
|4-6
|2-5
|5
|4
|12
|Shivers
|30
|5-12
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|1
|13
|Henderson
|15
|3-7
|1-2
|3-4
|0
|5
|8
|Brooks
|14
|2-6
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Cele
|14
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Toure
|14
|1-4
|2-2
|2-4
|1
|0
|4
|Johnson
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Allen
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Rollins
|5
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Williams
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-70
|15-19
|15-35
|12
|28
|76
Percentages: FG .386, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Lee 3-4, Brooks 1-2, Cele 1-2, Henderson 1-2, Shivers 1-5, Saddler 0-1, Williams 0-1, Rollins 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Burns, Parker).
Turnovers: 16 (Burns 3, Henderson 3, Parker 2, Rollins 2, Saddler 2, Allen, Shivers, Toure, Williams).
Steals: 5 (Brooks, Cele, Rollins, Shivers, Toure).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Garza
|29
|14-15
|10-12
|1-9
|0
|4
|41
|Bohannon
|28
|2-7
|0-0
|1-3
|7
|1
|5
|Fredrick
|25
|2-6
|2-2
|1-2
|6
|2
|7
|C.McCaffery
|26
|2-2
|2-2
|2-6
|5
|2
|7
|Wieskamp
|23
|5-12
|2-4
|2-7
|3
|0
|16
|P.McCaffery
|20
|3-7
|1-4
|1-3
|2
|3
|7
|Toussaint
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|5
|Ke.Murray
|16
|3-4
|2-3
|0-3
|0
|2
|9
|Ulis
|10
|1-2
|4-4
|0-0
|1
|1
|6
|Perkins
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|34-62
|23-31
|10-35
|27
|17
|103
Percentages: FG .548, FT .742.
3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Wieskamp 4-6, Garza 3-3, C.McCaffery 1-1, Ke.Murray 1-1, Toussaint 1-1, Fredrick 1-4, Bohannon 1-5, Ulis 0-1, P.McCaffery 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Garza 3, Ke.Murray 2, C.McCaffery).
Turnovers: 9 (Garza 2, Toussaint 2, C.McCaffery, Fredrick, Ke.Murray, P.McCaffery, Wieskamp).
Steals: 4 (P.McCaffery 2, Bohannon, Ke.Murray).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Southern U.
|35
|41
|—
|76
|Iowa
|58
|45
|—
|103
A_535 (15,500).