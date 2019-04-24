Nadal rallies to beat Mayer in 3 sets in Barcelona Open

Argentina's Leonardo Mayer returns the ball against Spain's Rafael Nadal during a men's singles match at the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Argentina's Leonardo Mayer returns the ball against Spain's Rafael Nadal during a men's singles match at the Barcelona Open Tennis Tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Photo: Manu Fernandez, AP Photo: Manu Fernandez, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Nadal rallies to beat Mayer in 3 sets in Barcelona Open 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal recovered from a slow start to defeat Leonard Mayer 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-2 and advance to the third round of the Barcelona Open on Wednesday, keeping alive his streak of never losing consecutive matches on clay.

The second-ranked Nadal was coming off defeat to Fabio Fognini in the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Open.

An 11-time champion in Barcelona, Nadal will next play fellow Spaniard David Ferrer. The 37-year-old Ferrer, who is playing in Barcelona for the last time, defeated Lucas Pouille 6-3, 6-1 in his second-round match.

The top-seeded Nadal squandered two set points after exchanging breaks late in the first set. He rebounded quickly by breaking Mayer's serve in the first game of the second set, then cruised to victory against the 63rd-ranked Argentine.

Fognini won't be able to add to his Monte Carlo win after withdrawing from the Barcelona tournament because of a hamstring injury. He was replaced by 104th-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena, who opened with a 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2 win over Nicola Kuhn.

Seventh-seeded Daniil Medvedev reached the third round by defeating Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 2-6, 6-1, while American Mackenzie McDonald advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over 11th-seeded Gilles Simon.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports