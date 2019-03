Nadal's knee injury forces him out of semis at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open because of a knee injury.

Nadal had been set to play longtime rival Roger Federer later Saturday.

The Spaniard's right knee flared up in the second set of his 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) victory over Karen Khachanov in Friday's quarterfinals. He twice called for a trainer, who applied tape just below Nadal's knee.

A somber Nadal announced his withdrawal a couple hours before he was scheduled to take the court at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

He also says he won't play again until the Monte-Carlo Masters clay event in mid-April.

It would have been the 39th career meeting between Nadal and Federer, who advances to Sunday's final in pursuit of a record sixth title at Indian Wells.

