Nasa Hataoka wins Kia Classic for 3rd LPGA Tour victory

Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, plays her second shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Kia Classic LPGA golf tournament Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Carlsbad, Calif. Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, plays her second shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Kia Classic LPGA golf tournament Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Carlsbad, Calif. Photo: Orlando Ramirez, AP Photo: Orlando Ramirez, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Nasa Hataoka wins Kia Classic for 3rd LPGA Tour victory 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Nasa Hataoka won the Kia Classic on Sunday at Aviara Golf Club for her third victory in her last 16 LPGA Tour starts.

The 20-year-old Japanese player closed with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory over playing partner Inbee Park, top-ranked Sung Hyun Park, Jin Young Ko, Azahara Munoz and Danielle Kang.

Hataoka, the 20-year-old Japanese player who won two LPGA Tour titles last season, shot a 64 on Saturday to pull within a stroke of Inbee Park entering the final round in the final event before the major ANA Inspiration next week.

Hataoka finished at 18-under 270. She won the NW Arkansas Championship and Japan Classic last year.

Winless in 12 months, Inbee Park had a 71 to miss a chance for her 20th LPGA Tour victory. Sung Hyun Park also shot 71. Ko and Kang had 65s, and Munoz a 68. Ko won the Founders Cup last week in Phoenix.

Hyo Joo Kim matched the course record with a 62 to tie for seventh at 14 under.