Nashville 2, Detroit 0

Detroit 0 0 0 — 0 Nashville 1 1 0 — 2 First Period_1, Nashville, Granlund 6 (Josi, Tolvanen), 13:59 (pp). Second Period_2, Nashville, Olivier 2 (Sissons, Trenin), 10:41. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Detroit 8-12-11_31. Nashville 12-15-7_34. Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Nashville 1 of 2. Goalies_Detroit, Greiss 2-13-4 (34 shots-32 saves). Nashville, Saros 7-6-0 (31-31). A_0 (17,113). T_2:24. Referees_Tim Peel, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, James Tobias.