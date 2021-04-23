Nashville 3, Chicago 1

Nashville 0 2 1 — 3 Chicago 0 0 1 — 1 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Nashville, Johansen 5 (Ellis, Tolvanen), 6:33. 2, Nashville, Kunin 7 (Jarnkrok, Granlund), 16:24. Third Period_3, Nashville, Haula 6 (Ellis, Cousins), 16:05. 4, Chicago, Hinostroza 2 (Beaudin, Kalynuk), 16:41. Shots on Goal_Nashville 8-12-8_28. Chicago 11-13-6_30. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 1. Goalies_Nashville, Saros 17-9-1 (30 shots-29 saves). Chicago, Subban 6-6-1 (28-25). A_0 (19,717). T_2:21. Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Dan Kelly. More for youSportsUConn didn't play football in 2020. Here's what happened...By Mike AnthonySportsConnecticut prospects who could be selected in the 2021...