Nashville Predators Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, MAY 8, 2021 Nashville Predators POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG D 59 Roman Josi 47 8 25 33 -13 20 1 0 3 138 .058 F 9 Filip Forsberg 37 12 19 31 -8 16 3 0 3 126 .095 F 19 Calle Jarnkrok 48 13 14 27 10 14 2 1 2 87 .149 F 33 Viktor Arvidsson 50 10 15 25 9 21 2 0 2 151 .066 F 64 Mikael Granlund 50 13 12 25 -4 14 5 0 1 74 .176 D 14 Mattias Ekholm 47 6 16 22 18 14 0 0 2 107 .056 F 28 Eeli Tolvanen 38 11 11 22 -10 4 6 0 4 62 .177 F 56 Erik Haula 50 8 12 20 4 14 1 2 2 82 .098 F 92 Ryan Johansen 46 6 14 20 -1 22 2 0 0 64 .094 F 21 Nick Cousins 51 5 12 17 3 41 0 0 1 58 .086 D 4 Ryan Ellis 34 5 12 17 -1 10 2 0 0 74 .068 F 11 Luke Kunin 37 8 9 17 1 13 0 0 1 69 .116 F 10 Colton Sissons 53 8 7 15 2 18 0 1 0 55 .145 F 23 Rocco Grimaldi 39 9 3 12 -4 4 0 0 1 61 .148 F 95 Matt Duchene 32 4 7 11 -13 6 1 0 0 69 .058 D 57 Dante Fabbro 39 2 9 11 -2 23 1 0 1 58 .034 F 13 Yakov Trenin 43 5 5 10 3 18 0 0 0 58 .086 D 17 Ben Harpur 33 0 7 7 3 17 0 0 0 32 .000 F 84 Tanner Jeannot 13 4 1 5 4 2 0 0 0 20 .200 F 25 Mathieu Olivier 29 3 2 5 -2 68 1 0 0 24 .125 D 5 Matt Benning 51 1 3 4 0 28 0 0 0 43 .023 D 45 Alexandre Carrier 18 1 2 3 2 8 0 0 0 31 .032 F 15 Brad Richardson 15 1 2 3 -1 4 0 0 1 14 .071 F 16 Rem Pitlick 9 0 2 2 3 4 0 0 0 9 .000 D 90 Mark Borowiecki 22 0 1 1 -2 38 0 0 0 18 .000 D 38 Jeremy Davies 15 0 1 1 1 8 0 0 0 17 .000 D 44 Erik Gudbranson 8 0 1 1 0 8 0 0 0 5 .000 D 2 Tyler Lewington 1 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 3 .000 F 43 Sean Malone 1 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 1 .000 D 72 Frederic Allard 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 D 22 David Farrance 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 47 Michael McCarron 5 0 0 0 0 16 0 0 0 2 .000 D 55 Luca Sbisa 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 36 Cole Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 84 Jarred Tinordi 7 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 8 .000 TEAM TOTALS 54 143 227 370 1 495 27 4 24 1622 .088 OPPONENT TOTALS 54 153 260 413 -13 419 42 2 25 1701 .090 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 74 Juuse Saros 35 1992 2.32 20 11 1 3 77 1051 0.927 0 0 2 35 Pekka Rinne 23 1250 2.97 9 12 1 1 62 634 0.902 0 1 0 73 Kasimir Kaskisuo 1 15 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.0 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 54 3286 2.57 29 23 2 4 139 1688 .910 143 227 495 OPPONENT TOTALS 54 3286 2.61 25 19 10 4 141 1620 .912 153 260 419