National League Individual Pitching
|Pitcher, Club
|W
|L
|IP
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Bauer, Cin
|5
|4
|73.0
|41
|17
|100
|1.73
|Darvish, ChC
|8
|3
|76.0
|59
|14
|93
|2.01
|Lamet, SD
|3
|1
|69.0
|39
|20
|93
|2.09
|Burnes, Mil
|4
|1
|59.2
|37
|24
|88
|2.11
|deGrom, NYM
|4
|2
|63.0
|42
|16
|94
|2.14
|Kershaw, LAD
|6
|2
|58.1
|41
|8
|62
|2.16
|Wheeler, Phi
|4
|1
|64.0
|60
|12
|45
|2.67
|Gallen, Ari
|3
|2
|72.0
|55
|25
|82
|2.75
|Davies, SD
|7
|4
|66.1
|52
|19
|60
|2.85
|Castillo, Cin
|4
|5
|66.0
|56
|24
|85
|2.86
|Hendricks, ChC
|6
|5
|81.1
|73
|8
|64
|2.88
|Wainwright, StL
|5
|2
|59.0
|46
|14
|51
|3.05
|Nola, Phi
|5
|4
|67.2
|48
|20
|90
|3.06
|Woodruff, Mil
|2
|5
|65.2
|53
|17
|81
|3.43
|Senzatela, Col
|5
|3
|73.1
|71
|18
|41
|3.44
|Scherzer, Was
|4
|4
|61.1
|64
|21
|85
|3.67
|Gausman, SF
|3
|3
|58.2
|50
|16
|77
|3.68
|Freeland, Col
|2
|2
|68.1
|69
|21
|44
|3.69
|Márquez, Col
|3
|6
|74.2
|73
|24
|66
|4.10
|Anderson, SF
|4
|3
|59.2
|58
|25
|41
|4.37
|Mills, ChC
|5
|5
|62.1
|53
|19
|46
|4.48
|Corbin, Was
|2
|7
|65.2
|85
|18
|60
|4.66
|Paddack, SD
|4
|5
|59.0
|60
|12
|58
|4.73
