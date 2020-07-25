Recommended Video:

THROUGH JULY 24

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Chicago Cubs 1 0 0.00 1 1 1 0 9.0 3 0 0
N.Y. Mets 1 0 0.00 1 1 0 1 9.0 3 0 0
Cincinnati 1 0 1.00 1 0 0 0 9.0 3 1 1
L.A. Dodgers 2 0 1.00 2 0 0 0 18.0 12 2 2
Miami 1 0 1.00 1 0 0 1 9.0 5 2 1
Colorado 0 1 1.12 1 0 0 0 8.0 3 1 1
Atlanta 0 1 1.12 1 0 0 0 8.0 6 1 1
San Diego 1 0 2.00 1 0 0 0 9.0 7 2 2
St. Louis 1 0 3.00 1 0 0 1 9.0 8 4 3
Milwaukee 0 1 3.38 1 0 0 0 8.0 5 3 3
Philadelphia 0 1 5.00 1 0 0 0 9.0 9 5 5
Pittsburgh 0 1 5.62 1 0 0 0 8.0 9 5 5
Washington 0 1 6.75 1 0 1 0 5.1 6 4 4
Arizona 0 1 7.88 1 0 0 0 8.0 8 7 7
San Francisco 0 2 7.88 2 0 0 0 16.0 25 17 14

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Chicago Cubs 0 0 0 0 9 0
N.Y. Mets 0 0 2 0 15 0
Cincinnati 1 0 3 0 13 1
L.A. Dodgers 1 0 1 0 17 0
Miami 1 0 3 0 8 0
Colorado 0 0 3 0 6 1
Atlanta 1 1 0 0 4 0
San Diego 1 0 1 0 7 0
St. Louis 0 0 0 0 6 0
Milwaukee 2 1 1 0 7 0
Philadelphia 1 0 3 0 9 2
Pittsburgh 3 0 3 0 9 1
Washington 1 0 4 0 11 0
Arizona 0 0 7 0 8 0
San Francisco 3 1 13 0 9 0