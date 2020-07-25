https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Pitching-15433888.php
National League Team Pitching
THROUGH JULY 24
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Chicago Cubs
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9.0
|3
|0
|0
|N.Y. Mets
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9.0
|3
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|1.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9.0
|3
|1
|1
|L.A. Dodgers
|2
|0
|1.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18.0
|12
|2
|2
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9.0
|5
|2
|1
|Colorado
|0
|1
|1.12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8.0
|3
|1
|1
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|1.12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8.0
|6
|1
|1
|San Diego
|1
|0
|2.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9.0
|7
|2
|2
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|3.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9.0
|8
|4
|3
|Milwaukee
|0
|1
|3.38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8.0
|5
|3
|3
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|5.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9.0
|9
|5
|5
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|5.62
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8.0
|9
|5
|5
|Washington
|0
|1
|6.75
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5.1
|6
|4
|4
|Arizona
|0
|1
|7.88
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|7
|7
|San Francisco
|0
|2
|7.88
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16.0
|25
|17
|14
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Chicago Cubs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|N.Y. Mets
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|0
|Cincinnati
|1
|0
|3
|0
|13
|1
|L.A. Dodgers
|1
|0
|1
|0
|17
|0
|Miami
|1
|0
|3
|0
|8
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|1
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|San Diego
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|3
|0
|9
|2
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|3
|0
|9
|1
|Washington
|1
|0
|4
|0
|11
|0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|7
|0
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|3
|1
|13
|0
|9
|0
