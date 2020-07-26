https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Pitching-15435161.php
National League Team Pitching
THROUGH JULY 25
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|San Diego
|2
|0
|1.50
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18.0
|12
|3
|3
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|1.50
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18.0
|15
|4
|3
|Colorado
|1
|1
|1.59
|2
|0
|0
|1
|17.0
|11
|3
|3
|N.Y. Mets
|1
|1
|1.89
|2
|1
|0
|1
|19.0
|11
|5
|4
|St. Louis
|2
|0
|2.00
|2
|0
|0
|1
|18.0
|11
|5
|4
|L.A. Dodgers
|2
|1
|2.33
|3
|0
|0
|0
|27.0
|19
|7
|7
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|3.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18.0
|15
|6
|6
|Washington
|1
|1
|3.14
|2
|0
|1
|0
|14.1
|13
|6
|5
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|3.18
|2
|0
|0
|0
|17.0
|11
|6
|6
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|3.50
|2
|0
|0
|0
|18.0
|15
|7
|7
|Chicago Cubs
|1
|1
|4.00
|2
|1
|1
|0
|18.0
|14
|8
|8
|Miami
|1
|1
|4.24
|2
|0
|0
|1
|17.0
|12
|9
|8
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|5.62
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16.0
|19
|14
|10
|San Francisco
|1
|2
|5.76
|3
|0
|0
|1
|25.0
|34
|21
|16
|Arizona
|0
|2
|6.75
|2
|0
|0
|0
|16.0
|15
|12
|12
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|San Diego
|1
|0
|2
|0
|18
|0
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|2
|0
|15
|0
|Colorado
|0
|1
|9
|0
|14
|2
|N.Y. Mets
|2
|0
|3
|0
|27
|0
|St. Louis
|0
|1
|2
|0
|13
|0
|L.A. Dodgers
|2
|1
|5
|0
|30
|1
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|6
|0
|16
|2
|Washington
|2
|0
|6
|0
|18
|1
|Milwaukee
|3
|3
|6
|0
|18
|0
|Cincinnati
|4
|0
|4
|0
|30
|1
|Chicago Cubs
|2
|2
|2
|0
|20
|1
|Miami
|5
|0
|12
|0
|13
|0
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|5
|0
|16
|2
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|15
|0
|15
|0
|Arizona
|2
|0
|14
|0
|21
|0
