THROUGH JULY 25

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
San Diego 2 0 1.50 2 0 0 0 18.0 12 3 3
Atlanta 1 1 1.50 2 0 0 0 18.0 15 4 3
Colorado 1 1 1.59 2 0 0 1 17.0 11 3 3
N.Y. Mets 1 1 1.89 2 1 0 1 19.0 11 5 4
St. Louis 2 0 2.00 2 0 0 1 18.0 11 5 4
L.A. Dodgers 2 1 2.33 3 0 0 0 27.0 19 7 7
Philadelphia 1 1 3.00 2 0 0 0 18.0 15 6 6
Washington 1 1 3.14 2 0 1 0 14.1 13 6 5
Milwaukee 1 1 3.18 2 0 0 0 17.0 11 6 6
Cincinnati 1 1 3.50 2 0 0 0 18.0 15 7 7
Chicago Cubs 1 1 4.00 2 1 1 0 18.0 14 8 8
Miami 1 1 4.24 2 0 0 1 17.0 12 9 8
Pittsburgh 0 2 5.62 2 0 0 0 16.0 19 14 10
San Francisco 1 2 5.76 3 0 0 1 25.0 34 21 16
Arizona 0 2 6.75 2 0 0 0 16.0 15 12 12

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
San Diego 1 0 2 0 18 0
Atlanta 1 2 2 0 15 0
Colorado 0 1 9 0 14 2
N.Y. Mets 2 0 3 0 27 0
St. Louis 0 1 2 0 13 0
L.A. Dodgers 2 1 5 0 30 1
Philadelphia 1 0 6 0 16 2
Washington 2 0 6 0 18 1
Milwaukee 3 3 6 0 18 0
Cincinnati 4 0 4 0 30 1
Chicago Cubs 2 2 2 0 20 1
Miami 5 0 12 0 13 0
Pittsburgh 4 2 5 0 16 2
San Francisco 4 4 15 0 15 0
Arizona 2 0 14 0 21 0