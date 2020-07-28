https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Pitching-15439706.php
National League Team Pitching
THROUGH JULY 27
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Colorado
|2
|1
|1.73
|3
|0
|0
|2
|26.0
|16
|5
|5
|San Diego
|3
|1
|2.25
|4
|0
|0
|0
|36.0
|25
|9
|9
|L.A. Dodgers
|2
|2
|2.50
|4
|0
|0
|0
|36.0
|28
|10
|10
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|3.00
|3
|0
|0
|1
|27.0
|19
|10
|9
|Washington
|1
|3
|3.34
|4
|0
|1
|0
|32.1
|25
|13
|12
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|4.00
|4
|0
|0
|0
|36.0
|35
|21
|16
|Chicago Cubs
|3
|1
|4.00
|4
|1
|1
|1
|36.0
|23
|16
|16
|Cincinnati
|1
|3
|4.25
|4
|0
|0
|0
|36.0
|26
|18
|17
|Milwaukee
|2
|2
|4.25
|4
|0
|0
|0
|36.0
|26
|20
|17
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|4.50
|4
|0
|0
|2
|34.0
|41
|22
|17
|Miami
|2
|1
|4.50
|3
|0
|0
|1
|26.0
|24
|15
|13
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|4.63
|4
|0
|0
|0
|35.0
|34
|19
|18
|N.Y. Mets
|2
|2
|5.11
|4
|1
|0
|2
|37.0
|36
|23
|21
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|5.67
|3
|0
|0
|0
|27.0
|27
|17
|17
|Arizona
|1
|3
|5.73
|4
|0
|0
|0
|33.0
|28
|21
|21
___
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Colorado
|1
|1
|12
|0
|22
|2
|San Diego
|1
|1
|12
|0
|35
|0
|L.A. Dodgers
|2
|1
|10
|0
|34
|1
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|5
|0
|20
|0
|Washington
|8
|0
|12
|2
|39
|1
|Pittsburgh
|4
|3
|14
|0
|36
|4
|Chicago Cubs
|3
|6
|16
|0
|35
|3
|Cincinnati
|7
|5
|11
|0
|59
|2
|Milwaukee
|8
|4
|16
|0
|42
|2
|San Francisco
|4
|5
|18
|0
|23
|0
|Miami
|6
|0
|19
|0
|18
|1
|Atlanta
|6
|5
|11
|0
|33
|2
|N.Y. Mets
|8
|0
|10
|0
|38
|0
|Philadelphia
|5
|2
|10
|0
|24
|3
|Arizona
|4
|1
|27
|2
|42
|1
