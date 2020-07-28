Recommended Video:

THROUGH JULY 27

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Colorado 2 1 1.73 3 0 0 2 26.0 16 5 5
San Diego 3 1 2.25 4 0 0 0 36.0 25 9 9
L.A. Dodgers 2 2 2.50 4 0 0 0 36.0 28 10 10
St. Louis 2 1 3.00 3 0 0 1 27.0 19 10 9
Washington 1 3 3.34 4 0 1 0 32.1 25 13 12
Pittsburgh 1 3 4.00 4 0 0 0 36.0 35 21 16
Chicago Cubs 3 1 4.00 4 1 1 1 36.0 23 16 16
Cincinnati 1 3 4.25 4 0 0 0 36.0 26 18 17
Milwaukee 2 2 4.25 4 0 0 0 36.0 26 20 17
San Francisco 2 2 4.50 4 0 0 2 34.0 41 22 17
Miami 2 1 4.50 3 0 0 1 26.0 24 15 13
Atlanta 2 2 4.63 4 0 0 0 35.0 34 19 18
N.Y. Mets 2 2 5.11 4 1 0 2 37.0 36 23 21
Philadelphia 1 2 5.67 3 0 0 0 27.0 27 17 17
Arizona 1 3 5.73 4 0 0 0 33.0 28 21 21

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Colorado 1 1 12 0 22 2
San Diego 1 1 12 0 35 0
L.A. Dodgers 2 1 10 0 34 1
St. Louis 2 1 5 0 20 0
Washington 8 0 12 2 39 1
Pittsburgh 4 3 14 0 36 4
Chicago Cubs 3 6 16 0 35 3
Cincinnati 7 5 11 0 59 2
Milwaukee 8 4 16 0 42 2
San Francisco 4 5 18 0 23 0
Miami 6 0 19 0 18 1
Atlanta 6 5 11 0 33 2
N.Y. Mets 8 0 10 0 38 0
Philadelphia 5 2 10 0 24 3
Arizona 4 1 27 2 42 1