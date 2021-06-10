National League Team Statistics

Through June 10 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Cincinnati 2005 290 497 101 5 82 276 .248 Washington 1926 225 474 84 5 58 216 .246 Colorado 2026 265 493 104 16 53 248 .243 L.A. Dodgers 2066 320 493 94 12 75 304 .239 Philadelphia 1975 252 468 86 7 65 242 .237 Atlanta 1933 287 458 94 8 89 276 .237 N.Y. Mets 1746 209 412 72 6 56 200 .236 Chicago Cubs 2026 283 475 83 12 82 271 .234 San Francisco 2005 296 470 86 8 90 280 .234 Miami 2029 234 473 91 11 55 222 .233 St. Louis 2056 263 476 100 7 72 248 .232 San Diego 2121 287 493 84 10 63 269 .232 Arizona 2142 263 495 107 14 61 248 .231 Pittsburgh 1983 210 448 95 10 41 198 .226 Milwaukee 1993 239 423 76 6 77 227 .212 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA San Diego 37 27 575.1 439 198 662 2.96 N.Y. Mets 30 24 460.0 376 151 507 3.15 L.A. Dodgers 36 25 546.0 414 179 616 3.21 San Francisco 38 23 543.2 444 164 532 3.28 Miami 26 35 536.1 459 176 521 3.52 Milwaukee 34 27 544.0 426 209 635 3.66 Chicago Cubs 35 27 548.1 487 231 564 3.73 Washington 25 33 500.1 430 203 508 4.14 Philadelphia 29 31 525.0 493 182 549 4.22 St. Louis 32 30 544.0 470 272 500 4.27 Atlanta 29 30 520.0 485 207 537 4.36 Pittsburgh 23 37 521.0 485 204 496 4.65 Colorado 25 37 527.1 522 224 471 4.71 Cincinnati 29 30 525.0 479 255 572 4.92 Arizona 20 43 546.2 559 203 503 4.97 More for youSportsPhil Mickelson commits to play in Travelers ChampionshipBy David BorgesSportsSorenstam, Inkster, Davies among entrants into U.S....By Joe Morelli