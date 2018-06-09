https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Nationals-7-Giants-5-12981332.php
Nationals 7, Giants 5
Published 3:41 pm, Saturday, June 9, 2018
|San Francisco
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hanson ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Eaton rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Posey 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Collins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Kntzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hundley c
|5
|1
|2
|4
|T.Trner ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Wllmson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Harper cf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|A.Jcksn cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Blach p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|B.Crwfr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Difo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kieboom c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Pence ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Gnzal p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ju.Mllr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Rdrgz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Snchz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hrnan cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Solis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|San Francisco
|003
|100
|100—5
|Washington
|140
|100
|10x—7
LOB_San Francisco 11, Washington 9. 2B_Posey (13), Hundley (5), M.Adams (7), Kieboom (1). HR_Hundley (7), Harper (19). SF_McCutchen (3). S_G.Gonzalez (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Rodriguez L,1-1
|2
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Blach
|3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Gearrin
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Moronta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|Gonzalez
|3
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Miller W,3-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Solis H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Madson H,7
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Collins H,2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kintzler H,13
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle S,16-17
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Rodriguez (Eaton), by Kintzler (Hernandez).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_3:23. A_37,701 (41,313).
