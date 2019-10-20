Nelson scores in OT to lift Islanders over Blue Jackets 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored 33 seconds into overtime to lift the New York Islanders to a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Nelson beat Joonas Korpisalo from the slot off a feed from Nick Leddy to give the Islanders their fourth straight win.

Boone Jenner had tied the score for the Blue Jackets late in the second period when he pounced on a puck that fell out of New York goalie Thomas Greiss' glove after a shot by Dean Kukan. The third period was scoreless.

Mathew Barzal and Michael Dal Colle also tallied for the Islanders. Greiss, who started ahead of Semyon Varlamov on the second night of a back-to-back, had 34 saves.

Seth Jones also had a goal and Korpisalo finished with 31 saves as Columbus lost in overtime for the second consecutive night.

Barzal started it when he settled down a bouncing puck on his way down the right side, got out in front of Columbus defender Zach Werenski and beat Korpisalo with a tap between the pads. The goal 8:24 into the game was Barzal's fourth of the season.

Jones tied the score for Columbus later in the first with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle, his first goal of the season. Dal Colle got his first on an easy rebound to put the Islanders up 2-1 at the first intermission.

NOTES: Columbus had no penalties, and New York had just one. ... Kukan was in the lineup after being scratched the previous five games. He replaced injured D Ryan Murray. ... With an assist on Dal Colle's goal, Nelson has six points in the past five games. ... Barzal has six points in the past four games. ... Jenner's second-period goal was his 200th NHL point. ... Columbus' last six games have been decided by one goal.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Arizona on Thursday.

Blue Jackets: At Toronto on Monday.

