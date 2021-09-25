Nettles, Merritt lead Alabama State past Bethune-Cookman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Ryan Nettles threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes and Jacory Merritt had two short scoring runs in the second period as Alabama State breezed to a 38-24 victory over Bethune-Cookman in its Southwestern Athletic Conference opener on Saturday.

Nettles fired a 12-yard TD to Wallace Corker to open the scoring for the Hornets (2-1, 1-0) and, after Jimmie Robinson III scored on a 4-yard run to pull the Wildcats even, connected with Jeremiah Hixson for a 20-yard TD and a lead they never relinquished. Merritt scored on a 1-yard run on the first play of the second quarter to push Alabama State's lead to 21-7. A field goal and Robinson's second TD run pulled the Wildcats (0-4, 0-2) within 21-17, but Merritt again ran it in from a yard out and the Hornets took a 11-point lead into halftime.