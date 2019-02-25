Nevada's Ryan named MWC Pitcher of the Week; sports 0.75 ERA

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada junior Ryan Anderson was named the Mountain West Conference pitcher of the week after he struck out 11 batters during seven hitless innings in the Wolf Pack's 1-0 victory at Long Beach State.

The left-hander from Spanish Springs High School in Sparks improved to 2-0 on the season. He also earned the victory in Nevada's season-opening win over then-No. 24 Missouri State.

In 12 innings pitched this year, Anderson has struck out 17, walked five, allowed four hits and one earned run for an ERA of 0.75.

Nevada (6-1) opens the home-season Thursday against Washington State of the Pac 12 Conference in a series that runs through Saturday.