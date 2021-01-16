New Jersey 2, Boston 1

First Period_1, New Jersey, Wood 2 (Smith, Hughes), 16:15.

Second Period_2, Boston, Bergeron 1 (Marchand), 17:16 (sh).

Third Period_None.

Overtime_3, New Jersey, Sharangovich 1 (Severson, Palmieri), 4:58.

Shots on Goal_Boston 7-13-5-3_28. New Jersey 8-8-11-4_31.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; New Jersey 0 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 0-0-0 (31 shots-29 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 0-0-1 (28-27).

A_0 (16,514). T_2:39.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Brad Kovachik.