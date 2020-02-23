New Mexico St. beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 78-62

Recommended Video:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Jabari Rice had 20 points as New Mexico State won its 16th straight game and clinced the Western Athletic Conference regular season championship, getting past Texas Rio Grande Valley 78-62 on Saturday night.

Terrell Brown had 18 points for New Mexico State (22-6, 13-0). Ivan Aurrecoechea added 10 rebounds.

Lesley Varner II had 23 points for the Vaqueros (12-15, 7-6), whose six-game winning streak ended with the loss. Javon Levi added 13 points and 11 assists.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros for the season. New Mexico State defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 67-62 on Jan. 25. New Mexico State plays Grand Canyon on the road on Thursday. Texas Rio Grande Valley takes on Cal State Bakersfield on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com