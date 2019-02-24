New Mexico St. beats Texas Rio Grande Valley 88-79

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Ivan Aurrecoechea had 20 points as New Mexico State won its 13th consecutive game, beating Texas Rio Grande Valley 88-79 on Saturday.

Aurrecoechea shot 8 for 10 from the foul line. He added seven rebounds.

AJ Harris had 14 points for New Mexico State (24-4, 12-1 Western Athletic Conference). JoJo Zamora added 14 points. Eli Chuha had 11 points for the hosts.

Tyson Smith had 18 points for the Vaqueros (16-14, 7-6). Terry Winn III added 17 points. Greg Bowie II had 10 points.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros this season. New Mexico State defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 63-61 on Jan. 26. New Mexico State plays UMKC on the road on Thursday. Texas Rio Grande Valley matches up against Chicago State on the road on Thursday.

