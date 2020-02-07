New Mexico State routs Chicago State for 12th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Shawn Williams came off the bench to sink three 3-pointers and score 15 points to lead New Mexico State to a 71-49 win over Chicago State on Thursday night.

Jabari Rice had 12 points and six rebounds for the Aggies (18-6, 9-0 Western Athletic Conference), who ran their winning streak to 12.. Evan Gilyard II added 12 points.

Andrew Lewis had 12 points for the Cougars (4-20, 0-9), whose losing streak stretched to 14 games. Kalil Whitehead added 10 points. Xavier Johnson, who led the Cougars in scoring heading into the contest with 16.0 points per game, scored three points on 1-of-6 shooting.

NMSU won the rebound battle 33-19. The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Cougars on the season. New Mexico State defeated Chicago State 93-54 on Jan. 9.

