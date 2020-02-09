New Mexico routs Wyoming 97-68 behind Manigault

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Corey Manigault had career-high 28 points and nine rebounds, Zane Martin added 23 points and Vance Jackson 20 to lead New Mexico to a 97-68 rout of Wyoming on Saturday.

The Lobos (17-8, 6-6 Mountain West Conference), had lost three in a row and five of six as the team struggled through injuries and off-the-court issues.

Hunter Maldonado led the Cowboys (6-19, 1-12) with 21 points.

Although New Mexico controlled most of the first half, Martin turned the momentum around late when the Lobos led 29-24. First he picked up a loose ball after a scramble and dropped a 3-pointer and on the ensuing possession, he made a clean steal and took it down for a resounding dunk, sparking a half-closing 11-5 run for New Mexico.

The second half was marked by a red-hot streak for Vance Jackson, who scored 14 straight Lobos points, knocking down four 3-pointers in the stretch.

BIG PICTURE

Wyoming: The Cowboys are all but playing out the string, mired three games back in the loss column in the conference basement.

New Mexico: The Lobos have a chance to make some big steps up in the conference standings as their three remaining home games are against the teams immediately ahead do them: UNLV, Nevada and Utah State.

HAPPY RETURNS

The game marked the return of New Mexico starter Jackson, who missed four games because of a leg injury, and JaQuan Lyle, who missed two games because of a leg injury and two games because of suspension.

UP NEXT

Wyoming: The Cowboys are at home February 15 against Colorado State.

New Mexico: The Lobos play at No. 4 San Diego State on February 11. The Aztecs won the teams’ first meeting two weeks ago 85-57.

