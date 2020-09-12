Recommended Video:

Statistics after 0 games

COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Brees 378 281 74.3 2979 7.88 27 7.1 4 1.1 61t 116.3
Bridgewater 196 133 67.9 1384 7.06 9 4.6 2 1.0 45 99.1
T.Hill 6 3 50.0 55 9.17 0 0.0 0 0.0 20 81.9
Kamara 1 1 100.0 13 13.0 0 0.0 0 0.0 13 118.8
TEAM 581 418 71.9 4244 7.63 36 6.2 6 1.0 61t 110
OPPONENTS 603 371 61.5 3868 6.97 27 4.5 13 2.2 75t 88
RUSHING ATT. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Kamara 171 797 4.7 40t 5
Murray 146 637 4.4 30t 5
T.Hill 27 156 5.8 30t 1
Washington 8 60 7.5 31 0
Bridgewater 28 31 1.1 11 0
Harris 4 31 7.8 10 0
Line 7 20 2.9 5 0
Ginn Jr. 3 18 6.0 12 0
Zenner 1 1 1.0 1 0
Brees 9 -4 -0.4 2 1
Thomas 1 -9 -9.0 -9 0
TEAM 405 1738 4.3 40t 12
OPPONENTS 345 1461 4.2 49t 12
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Thomas 149 1725 11.6 49 9
Kamara 81 533 6.6 41 1
Cook 43 705 16.4 61t 9
Murray 34 235 6.9 30 1
Ginn Jr. 30 421 14.0 45 2
J.Hill 25 226 9.0 29 3
T.Hill 19 234 12.3 45t 6
Smith 18 234 13.0 32 5
Harris 6 24 4.0 13 0
Line 6 36 6.0 12 0
Arnold 2 25 12.5 19 0
Carr 1 9 9.0 9 0
Hogan 1 4 4.0 4 0
Ortiz 1 8 8.0 8 0
Washington 1 6 6.0 6 0
Zenner 1 6 6.0 6 0
TEAM 418 4431 10.6 61t 36
OPPONENTS 371 4201 11.3 75t 27
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
M.Williams 4 56 14.0 55t 1
Duce 1 28 28.0 28 0
Bell 1 19 19.0 19 0
Tuttle 1 19 19.0 19 0
Klein 1 14 14.0 14t 1
Robertson 1 3 3.0 3 0
Davis 1 1 1.0 1 0
J.Jenkins 1 0 0.0 0 0
Lattimore 1 0 0.0 0 0
P.Williams 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 13 140 10.8 55t 2
OPPONENTS 6 16 2.7 14 0
SACKS NO.
Jordan 15.5
Davenport 6.0
Hendrickson 4.5
Davis 4.0
Edwards Jr. 3.0
Onyemata 3.0
Klein 2.5
Brown 2.0
Rankins 2.0
Tuttle 2.0
Bell 1.5
Anzalone 1.0
Granderson 1.0
Robertson 1.0
P.Williams 1.0
TEAM 51.0
OPPONENTS 25.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Morstead 60 2770 46.2 43.1 29 64 0
TEAM 60 2770 46.2 43.1 29 64 0
OPPONENTS 73 3146 43.1 37.5 18 66 1
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Harris 36 338 9.4 53t 1
Kamara 4 30 7.5 27 0
TEAM 40 368 9.2 53t 1
OPPONENTS 24 166 6.9 32 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Harris 24 644 26.8 51 0
T.Hill 1 12 12.0 12 0
Washington 1 12 12.0 12 0
Vander Laan 1 8 8.0 8 0
Ginn Jr. 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 28 676 24.1 51 0
OPPONENTS 21 566 27.0 102t 1
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Armstead 0 1 0
Bell 0 0 5
Bridgewater 1 0 0
Brown 0 0 1
Cook 0 1 0
Duce 0 0 1
Gray 0 0 1
Harris 3 2 0
J.Hill 0 1 0
Jordan 0 0 1
Kamara 4 0 0
Klein 0 0 1
Thomas 1 0 0
TEAM 9 5 10
OPPONENTS 15 5 2
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 89 140 130 99 0 458
OPPONENTS 60 88 81 112 0 341
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF TOT
Lutz 0 0 0 0 48 49 32 36 58 0 144
Cook 9 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 54
Thomas 9 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 54
T.Hill 7 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 42
Kamara 6 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36
Murray 6 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36
Smith 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30
J.Hill 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Ginn Jr. 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Bell 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Brees 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Harris 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Klein 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
M.Williams 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
TEAM 52 12 36 2 48 49 32 36 58 1 410
OPPONENTS 40 12 27 1 33 36 22 24 55 0 306
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Lutz 1/ 1 9/ 9 6/ 6 13/ 15 3/ 6
TEAM 1/ 1 9/ 9 6/ 6 13/ 15 3/ 6
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 5/ 6 7/ 7 7/ 8 3/ 3