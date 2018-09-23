  • Montreal Impact's Alejandro Silva charges to the goal through the New York City FC defense during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: Peter Mccabe, AP / The Canadian Press
MONTREAL (AP) — Micheal Azira scored the tying goal for the Montreal Impact in the 27th minute in a 1-1 draw with New York City FC on Saturday night.

Montreal defender Rudy Camacho gave the visitors an early lead with an own goal.

Evan Bush made four saves for Montreal (12-14-4).

New York City FC is 14-8-8.