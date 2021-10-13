New-look ACC: Teams pursuing Wake Forest, not Clemson GARY B. GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Oct. 13, 2021 Updated: Oct. 13, 2021 2:35 p.m.
Wake Forest began this season among the large group known as “everybody else” in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the label applied to teams projected to fall in line behind perennial favorite Clemson.
Imagining a different scenario would’ve been a stretch this summer considering the powerhouse Tigers were coming off a sixth consecutive league title and yet another appearance in the College Football Playoff championship. Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons were looking to improve from a 4-5 showing (3-4 ACC) in a pandemic-affected season and were picked to finish fifth in the Atlantic Division by media.