News from Automated Insights

Carver College vs. Nicholls State (1-0) David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Nicholls State Colonels will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. A YEAR AGO: Nicholls State scored 105 points and won by 45 over Carver College when these two teams faced off during the 2020-21 season. DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State went 2-4 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Colonels offense put up 67.8 points per matchup across those six games. ___ For more AP college basketball coverage: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/college-basketball and http:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_Top25 ___ This was generated by Automated Insights, http:\/\/www.automatedinsights.com\/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https:\/\/www.stats.com