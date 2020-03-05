Nicholls State gets off to fast start, takes 80-56 win

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Andre Jones had 16 points to lead five Nicholls State players in double figures as the Colonels won their seventh consecutive home game, beating McNeese State 80-56 on Wednesday night.

Dexter McClanahan added 12 points for the Colonels. D'Angelo Hunter chipped in 11, Elvis Harvey Jr. also scored 11 and Kevin Johnson had 10.

Nicholls (21-10, 15-5 Southland Conference) got off to a 25-2 start and outscored McNeese State 39-15 in the first half. The Cowboys' 15 points in the first half marked a season low.

Sha'markus Kennedy had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Cowboys (14-16, 9-10). A.J. Lawson added seven assists. Dru Kuxhausen was held scoreless after going 0 for 7 from the field despite heading into the contest as the Cowboys' second-leading scorer at 15 points per game.

The Colonels leveled the season series against the Cowboys with the win. McNeese State defeated Nicholls 80-74 on Jan. 29.

McNeese State finishes out the regular season against Lamar on the road on Saturday while Nicholls awaits the conference tournament.

