Niemann breaks 36-hole record at Riviera but only leads by 2 DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Feb. 18, 2022 Updated: Feb. 18, 2022 5:53 p.m.
1 of14 Joaquin Niemann, of Chile, tees off on the ninth hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Ryan Kang/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Joaquin Niemann, of Chile, hits his second shot on the first hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Ryan Kang/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Joaquin Niemann, of Chile, tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Ryan Kang/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Cameron Young hits his approach shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Ryan Kang/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Adam Scott, of Australia, watches his second shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Ryan Kang/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Xander Schauffele, lower center right, tees off in front of the clubhouse on the first hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Ryan Kang/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Dustin Johnson watches his second shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Ryan Kang/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Jordan Spieth watches his second shot on the second hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Ryan Kang/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Anirban Lahiri, of India, tees off on the first hole during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Ryan Kang/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joaquin Niemann was playing so well and having so much fun doing it at Riviera that he didn't want to stop. And then he picked up right where he left off Friday and shattered the 36-hole record in the Genesis Invitational.
His opening-round 63 still fresh in his mind, Niemann hit 6-iron to 4 feet for eagle on the first hole, followed with a birdie and wound up with another 63.