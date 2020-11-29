https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/No-1-South-Carolina-79-No-21-Gonzaga-72-15761856.php
No. 1 South Carolina 79, No. 21 Gonzaga 72
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH CAROLINA (3-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boston
|25
|3-5
|4-6
|2-5
|0
|4
|10
|Saxton
|22
|3-4
|3-4
|1-6
|1
|2
|9
|Beal
|32
|5-7
|2-4
|5-7
|1
|2
|12
|Cooke
|35
|6-17
|3-3
|1-4
|4
|0
|16
|Henderson
|33
|6-11
|10-13
|1-3
|2
|2
|23
|Amihere
|24
|2-5
|2-5
|1-4
|2
|3
|6
|Grissett
|19
|1-4
|0-4
|1-2
|1
|3
|2
|Littleton
|10
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|1
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|25-41
|15-36
|12
|17
|79
Percentages: FG 48.148, FT .610.
3-Point Goals: 2-5, .4 (Cooke 1-1, Henderson 1-3, Littleton 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Boston 1, Beal 1, Amihere 1, Grissett 1)
Turnovers: 12 (Saxton 3, Cooke 3, Henderson 2, Boston 1, Beal 1, Amihere 1, Team 1)
Steals: 6 (Saxton 2, Grissett 2, Boston 1, Beal 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GONZAGA (0-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|LeeAnne Wirth
|27
|3-6
|1-2
|3-7
|1
|4
|7
|Jenn Wirth
|22
|7-9
|2-4
|1-4
|1
|5
|16
|Townsend
|33
|6-13
|1-2
|0-3
|7
|4
|15
|Kayleigh Truong
|19
|2-3
|0-3
|0-1
|3
|3
|6
|Walker
|32
|4-7
|1-2
|2-7
|1
|2
|13
|Kempton
|22
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|5
|8
|Virjoghe
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Forsyth
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Kaylynne Truong
|18
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|0
|0
|Williams
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Ejim
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Scanlon
|16
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|3
|7
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-55
|5-13
|8-29
|20
|32
|72
Percentages: FG 52.727, FT .385.
3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Walker 4-6, Townsend 2-5, Truong 2-3, Scanlon 1-3, Truong 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Townsend 2, Wirth 1, Kempton 1, Virjoghe 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Wirth 4, Townsend 3, Wirth 2, Kempton 2, Truong 1, Walker 1, Virjoghe 1, Scanlon 1)
Steals: 4 (Wirth 1, Walker 1, Kempton 1, Truong 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|South Carolina
|25
|13
|20
|21
|—
|79
|Gonzaga
|23
|11
|18
|20
|—
|72
A_0
Officials_Robert Miles, Marla Ann Gearhart, Marcus Clayton
