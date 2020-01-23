No. 10 Seton Hall wins 9th in a row, edging Providence 73-64

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Romaro Gill matched his career high with 17 points to make up for a rare sub-par game by Myles Powell and No. 10 Seton Hall outlasted Providence 73-64 on Wednesday night for its ninth straight victory .

Jared Rhoden added 15 points and eight rebounds to help the Pirates improve to 15-4 overall and 7-0 in the Big East, their best start in the league. Powell, who was averaging 22.4 points, finished with 14, while Quincy McKnight had 11.

Seton Hall shot 58% from the field in matching its longest winning streak since 2002-03.

Alpha Diallo had 13 points and eight rebounds for Providence (11-9, 4-3), which was limited to 36% shooting from the field. Nate Watson added 10 points.

The 7-foot-2 Gill, who has scored in double figures in six straight, kept Seton Hall in the game in the first half, hitting 6 of 7 from the field. The shots were either dunks or shots within reach of the basket. He also had six rebounds.

Seton Hall, which is closing in on its fifth straight NCAA Tournament berth, never trailed after using a 12-2 spurt bridging the end of the first half and the start of the second to open a 42-34 lead.

Seton Hall's Myles Powell, center, hugs Romaro Gill, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Providence Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Newark, N.J.

Providence cut the deficit to three points several times, but it could never get any closer.

NOTES: ... Friars sophomore G A.J. Reeves returned to the lineup after missing two games with a concussion and scored six points. ... Pirates starting PF Sandro Mamkelashvili might return to lineup next week after missing two months with a broken wrist. ... Seton Hall's record for consecutive wins in a single-season is 27, set in 1952-53

BIG PICTURE

Providence: Has lost consecutive games to ranked teams and now faces another this weekend. Needs to win one of these games to make an impression

Seton Hall: This was not one of the Pirates' better performances. Still they found a way to win the opener of a three-game homestand. Gill's recent emergence is making this team dangerous.

UP NEXT

Providence: Hosts No. 9 Villanova on Saturday.

Seton Hall: Host DePaul next Wednesday in the second of three-game homestand.

