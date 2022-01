UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 21 points, Leigha Brown scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half and No. 11 Michigan beat Penn State 74-57 on Thursday night for its sixth straight win in the series.

The game featured two of the Big Ten's four 20-point scorers as Hillmon entered averaging 20 points and Penn State’s Makenna Marisa 21.7.