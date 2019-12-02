No. 12 Florida State women cruise past No. 6 Texas A&M 80-58

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Nausia Woolfolk scored a season-high 24 points, Kiah Gillespie added 22 points with nine rebounds and the 12th-ranked Florida State women led most of the way in an 80-58 victory over No. 6 Texas A&M on Sunday night.

The first meeting between the teams since the Seminoles won on the Aggies’ home court in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament came at TCU in the Maggie Dixon Classic, named for the late sister of Horned Frogs men’s coach Jamie Dixon.

It’s the second straight year TCU has hosted the event, in its 14th season. The previous year, coach Gary Blair and his Aggies were the hosts. Maggie Dixon died of heart arrhythmia in 2006. The first tournament in her honor was held later that year at Army, where she coached.

Chennedy Carter, the Southeastern Conference preseason player of the year, scored 20 points but had a rough shooting night. Carter missed all seven of her 3-point attempts, including a good look that could have pulled the Aggies (5-1) within four late in the third quarter. She was 8 of 22 from the field.

Gillespie was 5 of 6 from inside the 3-point line while going 3 of 10 outside the arc, but one of those 3s opened the second half and gave the Seminoles (7-0) their first double-digit lead at 43-32.

Florida State’s 13-point lead in the third quarter was down to five late in the period before buckets late in the shot clock from Kourtney Weber and Nicki Ekhomu, a senior who had a career-high 12 assists and scored 15 points.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles are off to a strong start defensively, coming off consecutive games of holding opponents to less than 33% shooting. They outscored the Aggies 19-6 in the fourth quarter and held them to 36% shooting in the second half.

Texas A&M: Since their best 3-point shooting game of the season, the Aggies have struggled from long range in three straight games. Texas A&M missed its first six shots beyond the arc and is 6 of 29 over the past three games. Carter is 1 of 13 in those games.

UP NEXT

Florida State: Faces No. 15 Michigan State at home Thursday.

Texas A&M: Hosts Central Arkansas on Wednesday.

