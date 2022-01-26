No. 12 Kentucky needs OT to give Calipari his 800th win STEVE McCLAIN, Associated Press Jan. 26, 2022 Updated: Jan. 26, 2022 12:03 a.m.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kellan Grady scored eight points in overtime, including consecutive 3-pointers about a minute apart, and Sahvir Wheeler added two free throws to lift No. 12 Kentucky over Mississippi State 82-74 on Tuesday night.
Grady finished with 18 points and Oscar Tshiebwe added 21 points with 22 rebounds for Kentucky (16-3, 6-1 Southeastern Conference), giving Wildcats coach John Calipari his 800th career victory — albeit the hard way.