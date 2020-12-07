No. 12 Texas A&M 66, No. 25 Texas 61
N'dea Jones 6-10 3-3 16, Ciera Johnson 2-7 1-2 5, Nixon 2-8 6-6 11, Wells 2-6 2-4 7, Wilson 7-14 3-4 17, Dreimane 0-0 0-0 0, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 1-2 4-5 6, Pitts 1-2 0-0 3, Maliyah Johnson 0-1 1-2 1, Sahara Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Tofaeono 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-51 20-26 66
Gaston 1-4 0-1 2, Collier 4-11 6-7 14, Allen-Taylor 4-10 3-3 12, Taylor 3-12 0-0 7, Warren 5-13 1-6 13, Lambert 1-6 0-0 2, Ortiz 2-3 0-0 6, Chevalier 2-6 0-0 5, Holle 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-65 10-17 61
|Texas A&M
|21
|13
|17
|15
|—
|66
|Texas
|11
|17
|21
|12
|—
|61
3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 4-12 (Jones 1-1, Nixon 1-6, Wells 1-2, Wilson 0-1, Pitts 1-1, Johnson 0-1), Texas 7-24 (Gaston 0-1, Collier 0-1, Allen-Taylor 1-4, Taylor 1-5, Warren 2-4, Lambert 0-2, Ortiz 2-3, Chevalier 1-4). Assists_Texas A&M 8 (Nixon 3), Texas 8 (Allen-Taylor 2). Fouled Out_Texas Allen-Taylor. Rebounds_Texas A&M 41 (Jones 5-10), Texas 37 (Collier 5-12). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 19, Texas 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,069.