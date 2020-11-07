No. 13 Indiana finally finds way to beat No. 23 Michigan

Recommended Video:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 13 Indiana beat No. 23 Michigan 38-21 on Saturday for its first victory against the Wolverines in 33 years.

With a chunk play here, a free play there and a few dinks and dunks thrown in to keep drives alive, Penix helped Indiana snap a 24-game losing streak in the series — tied for the longest active skid in the Football Bowl Subdivision. It was the Hoosiers' first win against the Wolverines since Oct. 24, 1987, just their second in 41 games and only the second in the 21 games played at Memorial Stadium.

The Wolverines (1-2) still don’t have a top-15 road win since beating Notre Dame in 2006. The loss to Indiana could turn up the pressure on coach Jim Harbaugh in his sixth season at Michigan.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25