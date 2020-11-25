Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TEXAS A&M (1-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
N'dea Jones 35 8-12 9-13 5-11 0 0 25
Ciera Johnson 34 7-11 4-6 6-18 2 2 18
Nixon 24 2-5 0-0 0-2 6 3 4
Wells 18 2-8 4-4 1-2 0 4 8
Wilson 27 4-10 1-2 2-7 2 2 9
Dreimane 3 0-0 0-0 1-1 1 1 0
McKinzie Green 13 0-0 0-0 0-0 3 2 0
Pitts 26 3-9 2-3 0-4 5 1 11
Kay Kay Green 6 0-0 0-0 0-2 0 1 0
Maliyah Johnson 6 0-0 0-2 0-0 0 1 0
Sahara Jones 6 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Perry 1 0-0 2-2 0-2 0 0 2
Tofaeono 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-56 22-32 18-55 19 18 77

Percentages: FG 46.429, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Pitts 3-9, Jones 0-1, Nixon 0-3, Wells 0-2, Wilson 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 1, Nixon 1, Wilson 1, Perry 1)

Turnovers: 25 (Wilson 6, Green 4, Jones 3, Wells 3, Johnson 2, Nixon 2, Green 2, Johnson 1, Jones 1, Tofaeono 1)

Steals: 4 (Nixon 2, Wilson 1, Johnson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
LAMAR (0-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Hastings 31 3-12 2-2 0-0 1 2 10
Pimentel 25 4-12 5-9 0-3 4 1 13
Galloway 19 3-7 0-0 2-2 0 4 6
Gibbs 31 3-7 2-2 1-3 1 5 11
Malone 22 1-4 5-8 1-4 1 5 8
Wilson 14 3-8 0-0 0-2 0 4 7
Collins 16 2-5 2-2 1-3 0 3 6
Mitchell 14 0-2 0-0 0-2 4 0 0
Dean 24 0-2 0-0 1-3 3 2 0
Flowers 4 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 4-6 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-61 16-23 10-28 14 26 61

Percentages: FG 31.148, FT .696.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Gibbs 3-6, Hastings 2-9, Malone 1-2, Wilson 1-3, Dean 0-2, Flowers 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 16 (Malone 4, Dean 4, Pimentel 3, Gibbs 3, Hastings 1, Wilson 1)

Steals: 10 (Pimentel 4, Dean 3, Gibbs 2, Galloway 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Lamar 20 7 22 12 61
Texas A&M 17 19 28 13 77

A_634

Officials_Pualani Spurlock, Katie Lukanich, Brian Garland