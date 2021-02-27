Skip to main content
No. 21 Gonzaga 77, Loyola Marymount 39

FG FT Reb
GONZAGA (21-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Barfield 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Jenn Wirth 28 9-12 1-1 2-6 3 3 19
LeeAnne Wirth 25 2-7 3-4 4-6 1 3 7
Forsyth 13 1-3 1-2 1-3 1 0 3
Townsend 25 8-12 1-1 1-2 2 1 18
Hollingsworth 4 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Kempton 12 0-0 2-2 1-4 0 3 2
O'Connor 12 1-2 0-0 1-3 0 0 3
Virjoghe 9 0-0 0-0 0-3 0 0 0
Kaylynne Truong 15 1-6 0-0 1-2 4 0 2
Kayleigh Truong 23 2-7 4-4 0-4 5 0 8
Walker 17 2-5 0-0 0-1 0 0 6
Williams 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Ejim 4 3-3 1-1 2-2 0 1 7
Scanlon 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 5-8 0 0 0
Totals 200 30-60 13-15 18-45 18 11 77

Percentages: FG 5.000, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Walker 2-4, Townsend 1-3, O'Connor 1-2, Barfield 0-1, Forsyth 0-1, Truong 0-4, Truong 0-4)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kempton 1, Virjoghe 1)

Turnovers: 17 (Townsend 4, Wirth 3, Kempton 2, Virjoghe 2, Wirth 1, Forsyth 1, Hollingsworth 1, Truong 1, Truong 1, Scanlon 1)

Steals: 14 (Wirth 4, Townsend 2, Wirth 1, Hollingsworth 1, O'Connor 1, Virjoghe 1, Truong 1, Walker 1, Williams 1, Ejim 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (5-18) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Clark 32 3-6 1-2 1-3 1 3 7
Mandel 24 0-3 1-4 0-1 0 4 1
Gordon 32 0-3 0-0 0-0 1 1 0
Johnson 36 4-14 0-0 2-5 1 1 11
Rodriguez 34 3-10 0-0 0-1 1 1 8
Ellington 15 1-6 2-2 0-2 1 2 4
Jones 24 3-7 0-2 2-5 1 2 8
Herdman 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-3 0 0 0
Totals 200 14-49 4-10 8-20 6 14 39

Percentages: FG 28.571, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 7-14, .5 (Johnson 3-5, Rodriguez 2-3, Jones 2-3, Gordon 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Mandel 1)

Turnovers: 22 (Johnson 8, Rodriguez 5, Clark 2, Gordon 2, Mandel 1, Ellington 1, Jones 1, Herdman 1, Team 1)

Steals: 9 (Rodriguez 4, Johnson 2, Mandel 1, Ellington 1, Jones 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Loyola Marymount 12 3 5 19 39
Gonzaga 14 18 25 20 77

A_200

Officials_Jen Zylstra, Cheryll Blue, Bob Scofield