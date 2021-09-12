No. 22 Miami escapes Appalachian State test, 25-23 TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer Sep. 12, 2021 Updated: Sep. 12, 2021 12:26 p.m.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A cat survived a scare. So did the Miami Hurricanes.
D’Eriq King threw for 200 yards and rushed for 67 more, freshman Andy Borregales kicked a go-ahead 43-yard field goal with 2:04 remaining and No. 22 Miami rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Appalachian State 25-23 on Saturday night.