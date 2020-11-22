Recommended Video:

Tennessee 7 3 0 7 17
Auburn 0 10 10 10 30
First Quarter

TEN_Guarantano 9 run (Cimaglia kick), 5:56.

Second Quarter

TEN_FG Cimaglia 47, 13:42.

AUB_Schwartz 54 pass from Nix (Carlson kick), 12:06.

AUB_FG Carlson 25, 5:36.

Third Quarter

AUB_FG Carlson 27, 7:25.

AUB_Monday 100 interception return (Carlson kick), 2:21.

Fourth Quarter

AUB_D.Williams 9 run (Carlson kick), 7:14.

TEN_Gray 1 run (Cimaglia kick), 4:07.

AUB_FG Carlson 50, 1:27.

A_17,490.

___

TEN AUB
First downs 28 23
Rushes-yards 41-222 38-165
Passing 242 220
Comp-Att-Int 22-33-1 17-26-1
Return Yards 40 0
Punts-Avg. 2-37.0 2-36.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-33 6-60
Time of Possession 31:29 28:31

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tennessee, Gray 22-173, Chandler 9-40, H.Bailey 3-15, Holiday 1-6, Calloway 1-(minus 6), Guarantano 5-(minus 6). Auburn, D.Williams 11-66, Shivers 14-65, Bigsby 3-24, Nix 9-10, Stove 1-0.

PASSING_Tennessee, Guarantano 15-23-1-156, H.Bailey 7-10-0-86. Auburn, Nix 17-26-1-220.

RECEIVING_Tennessee, Chandler 4-37, Gray 3-49, Hyatt 3-37, Fant 3-28, Warren 3-28, Jones Jr. 2-27, B.Johnson 1-12, Keyton 1-10, Palmer 1-8, Calloway 1-6. Auburn, S.Williams 5-52, Schwartz 3-84, Stove 3-48, Shenker 2-11, Pegues 1-7, Shivers 1-7, S.Jackson 1-6, D.Williams 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Cimaglia 50, Cimaglia 37.