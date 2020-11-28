No. 24 Missouri St. 74, Florida Gulf Coast 49
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSOURI ST. (1-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Franklin
|15
|1-2
|3-4
|0-5
|0
|1
|5
|Hipp
|17
|6-8
|0-1
|4-7
|3
|2
|13
|Bhinhar
|25
|2-6
|0-0
|1-7
|5
|0
|4
|Calip
|22
|4-10
|1-2
|0-5
|2
|0
|10
|Wilson
|23
|3-6
|5-8
|2-4
|1
|3
|11
|Jackson
|19
|6-15
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|12
|Knapp
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Gartner
|16
|3-3
|1-4
|3-8
|1
|1
|7
|Ellis
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Manning
|21
|2-5
|2-2
|0-6
|3
|0
|7
|Ruffridge
|20
|2-6
|0-0
|0-7
|3
|1
|5
|Rocca
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|0
|Winslow
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-65
|12-21
|12-58
|19
|17
|74
Percentages: FG 44.615, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Hipp 1-1, Calip 1-2, Manning 1-3, Ruffridge 1-4, Wilson 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Ellis 0-1, Rocca 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Franklin 1, Bhinhar 1, Jackson 1, Gartner 1)
Turnovers: 20 (Bhinhar 5, Manning 3, Hipp 2, Wilson 2, Jackson 2, Knapp 2, Team 2, Franklin 1, Calip 1)
Steals: 10 (Ruffridge 3, Hipp 2, Wilson 2, Franklin 1, Bhinhar 1, Manning 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA GULF COAST (1-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cecil
|26
|2-9
|0-0
|0-7
|2
|2
|6
|Antenucci
|25
|2-9
|1-2
|2-2
|3
|2
|6
|Bryant
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|List
|20
|2-4
|3-3
|1-3
|1
|4
|7
|Morehouse
|32
|4-13
|2-3
|0-4
|1
|1
|10
|Adams
|15
|0-8
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|1
|0
|Blair
|19
|0-7
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Dowling
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Stanley
|16
|1-3
|2-3
|0-4
|0
|2
|4
|Hackley
|13
|2-4
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|7
|Johnson
|9
|1-3
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|0
|7
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-64
|13-17
|6-33
|7
|14
|49
Percentages: FG 23.438, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 6-45, .133 (Cecil 2-8, Hackley 2-4, Antenucci 1-8, Johnson 1-3, Bryant 0-1, List 0-1, Morehouse 0-4, Adams 0-8, Blair 0-6, Dowling 0-1, Stanley 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hackley 2, Cecil 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Morehouse 6, Cecil 2, Stanley 2, Antenucci 1, Bryant 1, List 1, Dowling 1, Hackley 1, Team 1)
Steals: 10 (List 3, Morehouse 2, Blair 2, Cecil 1, Antenucci 1, Hackley 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Missouri St.
|27
|22
|13
|12
|—
|74
|Florida Gulf Coast
|6
|12
|24
|7
|—
|49
A_0
Officials_Meadow Overstreet, Xiomara Cruz, Kiesha Browm